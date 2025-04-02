E-Prix case: Telangana HC directs government to respond to KTR’s plea

HYDERABAD: The Telangana High Court, presided over by Justice K Lakshman, has directed the state government—represented by the principal secretary (Home department), the superintendent of police (CIU, Hyderabad), and the deputy superintendent of police (CIU)—to file their responses to a writ petition filed by Sircilla BRS MLA K T Rama Rao.

KTR approached the high court, challenging the respondents’ decision to deny his advocate’s presence throughout the investigation process, arguing that it is arbitrary, illegal, and violates Articles 21 and 22 of the Indian Constitution. He sought directions allowing his advocate to be present during questioning related to FIR No. 12/RCO-CIU-ACB-2024, registered with the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB), CIU, Hyderabad in connection with alleged irregularities in Formula E race case.

In a previous hearing, the court ruled that while KTR could not have an advocate seated beside him during the ACB investigation, one advocate may observe the proceedings from a visible distance.

After hearing arguments from both sides, the court has now directed the respondents to submit their counter-affidavits. The case has been adjourned to April 21, for further proceedings.