Phone-tapping case: Telangana High Court adjourns bail plea of Prabhakar Rao to April 7

HYDERABAD: Justice J Sreenivasa Rao of the Telangana High Court has adjourned the anticipatory bail plea of former Special Intelligence Bureau (SIB) chief T Prabhakar Rao, who is accused
No. 1 in the phone-tapping case, to April 7. The adjournment followed a request by public prosecutor Palle Nageswara Rao.
The complaint alleged destruction of official records and erasing of electronic data by DSP, SIB, D Praneet Kumar, and others.
On March 13, 2024, Hyderabad’s West Zone Deputy Commissioner of Police formed a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe the phone-tapping case.
Allegations against Prabhakar Rao stem from his tenure as IG of SIB and chief of operations. It is claimed that accused A2 to A4, SIB officials, created unauthorised profiles and intercepted calls to aid the then ruling party.
Accused No. 5 allegedly acted on the intercepted information, while A6, linked to an online news portal, purportedly provided inputs for illegal communication interception. Investigators claim these actions were under Rao’s instructions.
Rao argued there was no direct evidence against him except for confessional statements. He emphasised that a chargesheet was filed in June 2024, making custodial interrogation unnecessary. Citing strong social ties and willingness to cooperate, he urged the court to grant anticipatory bail. The case is currently pending before the XIV Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate, Hyderabad.