Phone-tapping case: Telangana High Court adjourns bail plea of Prabhakar Rao to April 7

HYDERABAD: Justice J Sreenivasa Rao of the Telangana High Court has adjourned the anticipatory bail plea of former Special Intelligence Bureau (SIB) chief T Prabhakar Rao, who is accused

No. 1 in the phone-tapping case, to April 7. The adjournment followed a request by public prosecutor Palle Nageswara Rao.

The complaint alleged destruction of official records and erasing of electronic data by DSP, SIB, D Praneet Kumar, and others.

On March 13, 2024, Hyderabad’s West Zone Deputy Commissioner of Police formed a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe the phone-tapping case.