Locals found the body of T Pardha Saradhi in a pool of blood and alerted authorities. File Photo
Residential school staffer murdered at agricultural field in Telangana

It is suspected that the victim was killed by his wife along with her paramour.
MAHABUBABAD: A 42-year-old residential school staffer was found dead at an agricultural field on the outskirts of Banjana Tanda on Tuesday. It is suspected that the victim — T Pardha Saradhi, a resident of Bhadrachalam and health supervisor at the Mahatma Jyotiba Phule Residential Boys School in Danthalapalle — was killed by his wife, Swapna, along with her paramour.

According to a complaint lodged by the victim’s sister, Hema, Swapna felt Pardha had become an obstacle to her relationship with her paramour and hatched a plan to kill him.

The police said Pardha had gone to his native village for Ugadi and returned on Tuesday. Unidentified assailants hacked him with a knife, they mentioned, adding that locals found the body in a pool of blood and alerted authorities.

Mahabubabad Rural police rushed to the spot along with the clues team. A case has been registered and investigation is on.

