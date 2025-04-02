Residential school staffer murdered at agricultural field in Telangana

MAHABUBABAD: A 42-year-old residential school staffer was found dead at an agricultural field on the outskirts of Banjana Tanda on Tuesday. It is suspected that the victim — T Pardha Saradhi, a resident of Bhadrachalam and health supervisor at the Mahatma Jyotiba Phule Residential Boys School in Danthalapalle — was killed by his wife, Swapna, along with her paramour.

According to a complaint lodged by the victim’s sister, Hema, Swapna felt Pardha had become an obstacle to her relationship with her paramour and hatched a plan to kill him.

The police said Pardha had gone to his native village for Ugadi and returned on Tuesday. Unidentified assailants hacked him with a knife, they mentioned, adding that locals found the body in a pool of blood and alerted authorities.

Mahabubabad Rural police rushed to the spot along with the clues team. A case has been registered and investigation is on.