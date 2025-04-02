South Central Railway 2024–25 freight load surpasses previous record

HYDERABAD: South Central Railway (SCR) registered its best-ever performance in freight business during the financial year 2024–25 by surpassing the previous best figures registered in 2023–24.

According to a press statement released on Tuesday, the zone registered 144.140 million tonnes (MT) freight loading, which was 2% higher than the previous freight loading of 141.120 MT during the financial year 2023–24.

Similarly, in terms of freight revenue, it registered Rs 13,825 crore, which was also 2% higher than the previous freight revenue of Rs 13,620 crore during 2023–24.

The release said that SCR has been giving a major thrust towards attracting new streams of freight business, while strengthening its existing freight basket. Special focus was given towards enhancing the infrastructure, work atmosphere at freight terminals, improvements to goods sheds, etc.

Regular communication has been maintained by the zone officials with the freight customers to address their requirements within the stipulated time.

SCR general manager Arun Kumar Jain appreciated the efforts of the Operations and Commercial team on this stupendous achievement and advised them to maintain the same tempo in the current financial year.