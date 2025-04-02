Telangana: Yadagirigutta Temple Development Authority allocates 15 acres for Vedapathashala

YADADRI BHUVANAGIRI: The Yadagirigutta Temple Development Authority (YTDA) has allocated land for the construction of a Vedapathashala at Sri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy shrine in Yadagirigutta. It has also expressed willingness to relocate the 70-student Sanskrit school to the same site as the Vedapathashala.

Out of the 250-acre land designated for the temple city (Yadagirigutta), 15 acres have been earmarked for the Vedapathashala, with boundary demarcations finalised.

Under the special supervision of Endowments Commissioner N Sridhar, the building will be constructed at a cost of Rs 23.79 crore with funds of Rs 13.79 crore from the Common Good Fund (CGF), Rs 5 crore from YTDA and Rs 5 crore from Yadagirigutta Temple.

The allocated land includes 12.11 acres in Survey No. 169 of Gundlapalli village and additional land of 2.01 acres in Survey No. 154 of Datarupalli village and 0.28 acres in Survey No. 156. Revenue and YTDA officials have inspected the site and finalised the boundary markers.

This initiative aims to enhance spiritual learning and promote Vedic education at Yadagirigutta.

In a recent review meeting led by Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy and Endowments Minister Konda Surekha, Principal Secretary of the Endowments department, Shailaja Ramaiyer, emphasised advancing the project.

Executive Officer (EO) A Bhaskar Rao had proposed relocating the Sanskrit school to the same site as the Vedapathashala. Currently, the school operates near the bus stand at the foothills of the temple, where the public and other disturbances are a major concern.

The Vedapathashala is planned to be built on Pedda Gutta, a site that will reflect modern aesthetics while maintaining spiritual significance.