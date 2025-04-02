Veteran Congress leader K Jana Reddy backs Rangareddy, Hyderabad MLAs' request for Cabinet berths

HYDERABAD: Veteran Congress leader K Jana Reddy came in support of party legislators from Rangareddy and Hyderabad districts who are demanding Cabinet berths.

The former minister wrote a letter to the party high command urging it to ensure the two districts’ representation in the state Cabinet.

In his letter addressed to AICC general secretary KC Venugopal, he said, “I earnestly request you to consider the appeal of the MLAs from the erstwhile Rangareddy and Hyderabad districts for a place in the Cabinet. This decision would not only serve the best interests of the people, but will also contribute to the overall development of the Congress and the state of Telangana.”

Later in the day, MLAs from Rangareddy district, including Malreddy Ranga Reddy, T Rammohan Reddy, Kale Yadaiah and B Manohar Reddy, called on AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge and KC Venugopal with their request to include one of them when the state Cabinet is expanded. Their contention is that Hyderabad and Rangareddy districts account for around 43 per cent of the state’s population but lack representation in the Cabinet.

In a related development, all the top leaders, including Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, TPCC chief Mahesh Kumar Goud and Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka are likely to meet the party high command. Unconfirmed reports suggested that the Telangana leaders are likely to put forward their requests during the meeting scheduled to be held on Wednesday.