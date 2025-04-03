Activists demand immediate halt to destruction of environment

HYDERABAD: Professors, ecologists and environmentalists from the University of Hyderabad (UoH) have demanded that the state government halt forthwith what they call the systematic environmental destruction of the 400-acre parcel of land in Kancha Gachibowli in Hyderabad.

They said: “Nearly 50 JCBs are operating relentlessly to uproot trees and vegetation, endangering the area’s vibrant ecosystem, biodiversity, and wildlife.”

They said the machinery should be removed and called for restoration of the 100 acres already ravaged over the past three days, and a halt to further harm across the remaining 300 acres. They also demanded the cancellation of plans to auction the land.

Speaking to the media at the Press Club here on Wednesday, human rights activist and former UoH professor G Haragopal, along with retired professor D Narasimha Reddy, Vissa Kiran Kumar, an environmental activist, Shivani Upadhyayula, a UoH alumnus, and Arun Vasireddy, an ecologist, said that the ministers had held talks with them after the proposal to auction the land triggered a major controversy.

“We thought the government would listen to our pleas and stop the destruction but it is removing the forest cover by cutting well-grown trees in the 400-acre land at Kancha Gachibowli in violation of Water, Land and Trees Act (WALTA) Act,” they said.