Boy tortured for four hours for chocolate theft in Telangana

HYDERABAD: A 14-year-old boy was allegedly held captive and tortured for over four hours by five owners of a grocery store on suspicion of stealing a chocolate.

Aruri Shiva is a Class IX student in a government residential school and is a native of Peddavoora mandal in Nalgonda.

Ibrahimpatnam police registered a case against Mujahid, Basheer, Chintu, Sameer and Rakesh, all owners of “Mega D-Mart”, for torturing the boy.

The police said that on Tuesday afternoon, Shiva left school and went to the store nearby. He was suspected by the store staff of stealing a chocolate. The owners then took him to a godown and allegedly used a hockey stick to thrash him.

At 6 pm, when the school staff learnt about the incident, they rushed to the store and found Shiva there with injuries on his body. The school staff then lodged a complaint with the police.