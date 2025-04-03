BRS silver jubilee fete should offer hope for people, says KCR

SIDDIPET: Exhorting his party cadre and leaders to ensure that the BRS silver jubilee celebrations, scheduled for April 27, are held on a grand scale, pink party president and former chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao said that the event should offer hope for the people of Telangana.

During a meeting he held with party leaders from the erstwhile Nizamabad and Medak districts at his Erravalli farmhouse, he said: “Organise constituency-wise preparatory meetings and ensure that a large number of people from every constituency attend the meeting, marking the silver jubilee celebrations. The success of the event should offer hope for the people of Telangana.”

BRS working president KT Rama Rao, Siddipet MLA T Harish Rao and a host of other party leaders attended the meeting.

The BRS chief also had a one-on-one chat with Dubbak MLA K Prabhakar Reddy, during which the former enquired about the latter’s health as well as the problems being faced by the people of his constituency.

When Prabhakar informed Rao that his constituency people expressed their desire to meet him, Rao promised to meet them after the party plenary.

The BRS chief’s chat with Prabhakar assumes significance as the latter had recently spoken about “lack of development” in his constituency during the 10-year rule of BRS.