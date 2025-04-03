Centre seeks report on Kancha Gachibowli land

HYDERABAD: The Centre has stepped into the dispute over the proposed auction of 400 acres of land in Kancha Gachibowli by calling the clearing of the land “illegal”.

The Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change (MoEF&CC) has sought a detailed account of the state’s actions, demanding both a factual report and an action-taken report.

The move follows representations from Union Minister G Kishan Reddy, Minister of State for Home Bandi Sanjay and several MPs who raised concerns over the ecologically sensitive zone near the University of Hyderabad.

On Wednesday, a letter from S Sundar, Assistant Inspector General of Forests (MoEF&CC), was publicly released. Addressed to the Additional Secretary (Forests) of Telangana, the letter alleged illegal felling and vegetation removal in Kancha Gachibowli. It accused the Telangana State Industrial Infrastructure Corporation (TSIIC) of unauthorised environmental damage while preparing the land for auction and urged immediate corrective action.

The MoEF&CC also directed the Assistant Secretary (Forests), Telangana, to take legal action under the Indian Forest Act, Wildlife Protection Act, and Van Sanrakshan Evam Samvardhan Adhiniyam, as applicable. Additionally, it mandated a “factual report” and warned against violating court or tribunal orders.

The area, adjacent to the University of Hyderabad, is home to wildlife, including the Indian peafowl, other protected species, and unique rock formations.

Ground realities

Protests continued on Wednesday with teachers and students taking part

As the protest intensified, police resorted to lathi-charge

Some students said that they sustained injuries due to ‘police excesses’

Minister Jupally Krishna Rao asserted it cannot be treated as forest land ‘just because there are some trees’

HC halts activities

The Telangana High Court on Wednesday directed a halt to all excavation activities on the 400 acres adjacent to the UoH till Thursday, when it will continue hearing two PILs