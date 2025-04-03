Collector faces Telangana HC heat over compensation

HYDERABAD: The Telangana High Court on Wednesday found fault with the Rajanna-Sircilla district administration for not implementing its orders and also filing a criminal case against a woman, who sought compensation under Relief and Rehabilitation Act.

Vanaptla Kavitha of Anupuram village, who lost her house under the Mid-Manair project, approached the high court seeking compensation. The court ruled in her favour. However, the officials instead of paying compensation, filed a criminal case against her alleging that she misled the court. The woman again approached the high court.

Hearing the matter, the high court passed serious structures against the district administration.

When collector Sandeep Kumar Jha did not appear before the court on Wednesday, the HC expressed displeasure and summoned him.

The court wondered how the collector found fault with its order.

The case was posted to a later date. While hearing the same case two weeks ago, the court observed that: “This court cannot turn a blind eye to the letter addressed to the SHO by the tahsildar, Vemulawada mandal, which is a clear violation of the order passed in W.P.No.31271 of 2016.

The act definitely falls under the purview of contempt of court. The contumacious conduct of the officers who are manning the district administration has to be taken note of. This court cannot go into the aspect of contempt case pending, nor the writ appeal.”

The high court stated: “Needless to state that the district administration is headed by the collector, it is his duty and responsibility to implement the orders of the court in proper spirit to maintain the majesty of the Constitution and courts.”