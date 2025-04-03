In-principle nod for civil aircraft operations from adilabad

HYDERABAD: In a significant boost to Telangana’s aviation infrastructure, the Ministry of Defence has granted in-principle approval for civil aircraft operations at Adilabad airfield, which is currently under the control of the Indian Air Force.
The state government had formally sought approval in December 2024, requesting clearance for civil aviation activities at the airfield. After reviewing the proposal, the defence secretary accepted it, and the decision was communicated to the state’s Roads & Buildings special chief secretary by IAF Director Sanap Bajirao Ramnath.
In his letter, Ramnath stated: “The Telangana government’s request for the development of Adilabad airport for civil operations has been examined in consultation with the IAF. While the IAF envisions establishing a training facility at the location in the future, it has agreed in principle to the proposal for civil aircraft operations.”
To facilitate this transition, the IAF has recommended developing the Adilabad airfield as a joint-user facility, requiring the Airports Authority of India (AAI) to acquire adjacent land for a civil terminal, aircraft parking apron, and other essential infrastructure. Additionally, the runway will need resurfacing, and a civil apron must be connected to the runway via taxi tracks. The IAF has requested AAI to submit a detailed proposal to secure an NOC for the project.
Welcoming the MoD’s approval, R&B Minister Komatireddy Venkat Reddy reaffirmed the Telangana government’s commitment to improving air connectivity across the state. He announced that the government would soon submit a comprehensive development plan to the Ministry of Civil Aviation, including land acquisition details and infrastructure proposals.
The minister also expressed gratitude to PM Narendra Modi and Union Civil Aviation Minister K Rammohan Naidu for their cooperation. He noted that Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy has been actively engaging with the Centre to fast-track approvals for new airport projects.
The approval for civil aircraft operations at Adilabad marks a crucial step in Telangana’s efforts to enhance regional connectivity. The state government is keen on developing multiple airports to improve accessibility, boost economic growth, and attract investments.
