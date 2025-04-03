Man loses money in online betting, kills self in Telangana

NIZAMABAD: A 25-year-old petrol pump worker died by suicide after accumulating Rs 5 lakh in debt from online betting apps, leaving his family, including his wife and infant son, in financial ruin.

Sources said the victim, Akash, a resident of Akula Konduru village in Nizamabad Rural mandal, had hoped to earn a fortune with small investments, but ended up losing his life due to betting. Nizamabad South Rural police inspector N Suresh Kumar said Akash attempted suicide five days ago by consuming pesticide. While undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Nizamabad, he died on Tuesday evening.

After a postmortem at the Government General Hospital (GGH) in Nizamabad on Wednesday, the body was handed over to his family for the final rites. The funeral was conducted in his village the same day.

Sources added that Akash had been working at a petrol bunk in Khanapur for several months and had reportedly become addicted to betting. He borrowed `5 lakh from multiple people and lost `3 lakh through betting recently.

A large number of villagers, friends and relatives gathered at the GGH mortuary. Many of Akash’s friends told mediapersons that he had been using the betting app for the past two years and had become completely addicted to it. They said he was unable to stay away from the app and frequently took loans through digital payment platforms. He had also repaid some of the loans but continued borrowing money.