Telangana HC adjourns PILs on Kancha Gachibowli tree felling to April 7

HYDERABAD: The Telangana High Court on Thursday adjourned a batch of three Public Interest Litigations (PILs) regarding the alleged destruction of 400 acres of forest land adjacent to Hyderabad Central University (HCU) in Sy. No. 25, Kancha Gachibowli Village, Serilingampally Mandal, Rangareddy district.

A Division Bench, comprising Acting Chief Justice Sujoy Paul and Justice Renuka Yara, postponed the matter to 7 April 2025, following the Supreme Court’s intervention, which granted protection to the petitioners and directed the respondent authorities to submit counter-affidavits.

Senior Counsel Abhishek Singhvi, appearing for the State of Telangana, informed the court that the Supreme Court had already granted protection to the petitioners and instructed the High Court Registry to visit the disputed site and file a report.

He argued that for the past 30 years, no claims had been made asserting that the land belonged to the forest. "Furthermore, within a few kilometres, there are environmental balancing factors such as the Botanical Garden and a golf course," he added.