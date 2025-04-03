Telangana HC stops all activities on 400 acres of Kancha Gachibowli land for a day

HYDERABAD: The Telangana High Court on Wednesday directed a halt to all excavation activities on the 400 acres adjacent to University of Hyderabad (UoH) at Kancha Gachibowli in Serilingampally mandal of Rangareddy district till Thursday, when it will continue hearing two PILs filed alleging that the state government is indulging in deforestation.

A bench of Acting Chief Justice Sujoy Paul and Justice Renuka Yara was hearing the PILs filed by Vata Foundation ENPO, represented by its founding trustee Uday Krishna Peddireddy, and Kalapala Babu Rao, a retired scientist, challenging the implementation of GO 54, issued on June 26, 2024.

The petitioners sought judicial intervention to prevent the alienation of the forest land to the Telangana Industrial Infrastructure Corporation Limited (TGIIC) and to recognise it as a protected ecological habitat.

Senior counsel S Niranjan Reddy and L Ravichandra, appearing for the petitioners, contended that the land in question is part of a reserved forest. They stressed that the forest harbours diverse species, including endangered ones, containing vital natural features such as two lakes and unique rock formations, including the famous ‘Mushroom Rock.’ The area is home to 237 species of birds, peacocks, spotted deer, wild boars, star tortoises and various snakes, including the Indian rock python and boa constrictors.