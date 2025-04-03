Telangana HC stops all activities on 400 acres of Kancha Gachibowli land for a day

HYDERABAD: The Telangana High Court on Wednesday directed a halt to all excavation activities on the 400 acres adjacent to University of Hyderabad (UoH) at Kancha Gachibowli in Serilingampally mandal of Rangareddy district till Thursday, when it will continue hearing two PILs filed alleging that the state government is indulging in deforestation.
A bench of Acting Chief Justice Sujoy Paul and Justice Renuka Yara was hearing the PILs filed by Vata Foundation ENPO, represented by its founding trustee Uday Krishna Peddireddy, and Kalapala Babu Rao, a retired scientist, challenging the implementation of GO 54, issued on June 26, 2024.
The petitioners sought judicial intervention to prevent the alienation of the forest land to the Telangana Industrial Infrastructure Corporation Limited (TGIIC) and to recognise it as a protected ecological habitat.
Senior counsel S Niranjan Reddy and L Ravichandra, appearing for the petitioners, contended that the land in question is part of a reserved forest. They stressed that the forest harbours diverse species, including endangered ones, containing vital natural features such as two lakes and unique rock formations, including the famous ‘Mushroom Rock.’ The area is home to 237 species of birds, peacocks, spotted deer, wild boars, star tortoises and various snakes, including the Indian rock python and boa constrictors.
‘Govt bypassed proper scrutiny’
The petitioners cited Supreme Court rulings in TN Godavarman Thirumulpad vs. Union of India and Ashok Kumar Sharma vs. Union of India, arguing that forest land should not be defined solely by official records but by its natural characteristics.
They alleged that the government had bypassed proper environmental scrutiny by failing to form an expert committee before initiating large-scale deforestation with 30-40 excavators. The petitioners warned that the destruction of this biologically rich ecosystem could lead to an ecological disaster in Hyderabad’s Financial District.
Their demands include declaring the area a national park, halting further activities on the land, and ensuring legal protection for its biodiversity.
On behalf of the state government, Advocate General A Sudarshan Reddy asserted that the land in question was industrial land, not forest land. He noted that in 2003, the then-government allocated the land to IMG Bharatha, though legal disputes at the time revolved around the entity’s qualifications rather than the land’s status. The AG further argued that the area, historically known as Kancha land during the Nizam’s rule, does not fall under the category of forest land.
Due to time constraints, the High Court adjourned both PILs until 2.15 pm on Thursday for further hearing.