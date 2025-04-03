Telangana woman kills three kids to marry former classmate

SANGAREDDY: A 30-year-old woman has allegedly killed her three children in a bid to pursue a relationship with a former classmate from her school days in Ameenpur.

Addressing media persons on Wednesday, Superintendent of Police (SP) Paritosh Pankaj said the matter was initially assumed to be a case of food poisoning. However, upon investigation, the cops found that the accused, Rajitha, a teacher at a private school, had strangled the victims — Sai Krishna (12), Madhu Priya (10) and Goutam (8) — at their home in the Patancheru Assembly constituency.

The SP said Rajitha had been married to Chandraiah, a man 20 years her senior, after completing her Intermediate studies. The couple had three children. During the probe, it was revealed that she had met old classmates at a school reunion programme.

Subsequently, she joined a WhatsApp group, which included her batchmates from her school days, and developed a relationship with Shiva Kumar. Soon, they decided to marry each other, but considered Rajitha’s husband and children as obstacles to their relationship. To realise their dream, the duo reportedly decided to kill them all.

While Chandraiah was away at work on Thursday (March 27), Rajitha strangled her children, Paritosh said, adding that she complained of a stomachache to her husband and even had herself admitted to a hospital. Upon his return home, Chandraiah discovered the bodies of the children and alerted the police.

The postmortem examination ruled out food poisoning as no traces of toxins were found in the children’s bodies. With assistance from the Clues team, the police found that Rajitha had murdered her children to pursue her relationship with Shiva Kumar. Both Rajitha and Shiva Kumar were arrested and remanded to judicial custody.

Reconnected with friend via WhatsApp group

