Why blame BJP? It’s up to Congress goverenment to fulfil its promise, says Minister Bandi

HYDERABAD: Ridiculing the BC dharna staged in Delhi on Wednesday, Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Bandi Sanjay Kumar said that the responsibility of implementing 42 per cent reservations for the backward communities lies with the state government.

In a press statement issued here, Sanjay said that as per Article 243 of the Constitution, every state has the authority to establish its own dedicated commission and implement BC reservations through a legislation.

“During the last Assembly elections, the Congress promised to implement 42% BC reservations in its poll manifesto. At that time, they did not say it was subject to the Modi government’s approval. If Congress was confident about its promise, why didn’t they consult the Modi government before making the announcement?

Now, why are they trying to shift the responsibility onto the Union government? Holding a copy of the Constitution in hand just for show is not enough. Congress leaders need to understand and implement what is written in it,” he said.

“Doesn’t the state have powers to implement these reservations? Why blame the BJP? This is nothing but escapism,” he added.

Reiterating the BJP’s firm opposition to religion-based reservations, he alleged that the Congress deliberately showed a reduced BC population — from 56 per cent to 46 per cent — in the state, while including over 80 per cent of Muslims in the BC list, depriving genuine BCs of their rights.

“In the Congress’ 42 per cent Reservation Bill, 10 per cent is allocated for Muslims, which means that while Muslims receive an additional 10 per cent quota, the actual benefit for BCs is only five per cent. Does this policy truly serve BCs? Isn’t it an injustice?” he wondered.

He alleged that the Congress’ actions clearly indicate that the BC reservation policy was designed primarily for the benefit of Muslims. “Despite this blatant discrimination, why are BC organisations silent?” he asked, saying that instead of questioning Congress, they are accompanying its leaders to Delhi and enacting political dramas.