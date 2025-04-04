BRS using UoH students as political pawns, says Telangana minister Sridhar

HYDERABAD: Reiterating that the state government has no intention of encroaching on University of Hyderabad (UoH) land, IT & Industries Minister D Sridhar Babu dismissed the BRS’ claims of protecting the land if voted back to power as “nothing but a joke”.

Speaking to the media, he said, “BRS leaders are misleading students, using them as pawns for political gains. Through fabricated images and manipulated videos, they are attempting to provoke unrest on social media.”

The minister said, “The state’s youth deserve opportunities, not obstacles. Attempts to hinder progress through false propaganda are nothing short of a conspiracy to deny employment to Telangana’s young men and women.”

“If BRS truly cared, why were they silent about this land for 10 years? Instead of protecting public resources, they handed over lands in the surrounding areas to benamis. Their sudden activism today is nothing but political theatrics,” he said.

The minister also accused the BRS of hypocrisy, claiming that during its tenure, BRS oversaw the destruction of 4,28,437 acres of forest land and cleared 7,829 acres of forest for the Kaleshwaram project. “Between 2016 and 2019, Telangana ranked among the top three states for deforestation, with 12,12,753 trees cut down. BRS uprooted thousands of trees in Warangal for their public meetings. They demolished massive government buildings covering 28 acres and destroyed nearly 1,000 century-old trees to construct a ‘New Secretariat’,” he alleged.

Criticising the BRS, he said, “They are not fighting for UoH lands, students or environmental conservation. Their goal is to disrupt development, stall industries and create unrest. They must abandon their anti-progress mindset and align with public aspirations instead of resorting to lies and deceit.”

‘Will comply with SC order’

Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka and Sridhar Babu announced that the state government will comply with SC’s orders on Kancha Gachibowli land. In a joint statement on Thursday, they promised that the information required by the apex court would be submitted on time and directed cops DGP (Intelligence) and the Cyberabad Commissioner of Police to avoid harsh action against students.