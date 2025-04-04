Expose failures of BJP, Congress: K Chandrasekhar Rao to party

SIDDIPET: BRS president K Chandrasekhar Rao on Thursday urged party leaders to expose the BJP-led Union government’s failure in safeguarding Telangana’s interests.

He made these remarks during a review meeting with party leaders from Karimnagar and Adilabad at his farmhouse in Erravalli. Addressing the gathering, the former chief minister said both the BJP at the Centre and the Congress in the state had failed to meet public expectations, and it was imperative to bring this to light.

Highlighting BRS’ commitment to environmental conservation through the Haritha Haram initiative, he accused the Congress government of indiscriminately felling trees. He also sought the opinion of party leaders on the issue of the University of Hyderabad (UoH) lands.

During the meeting, Rao launched the song ‘Bandeneka Bandi Katti, Gulabi Jenda Katti’, written by former MLA Rasamayi Balakishan. He encouraged party leaders to create similar songs highlighting the separate Telangana agitation, BRS’ 10-year governance and the development programmes undertaken by the previous government. Additionally, he emphasised the need for engaging in cultural programmes to promote the party’s achievements.

BRS working president KT Rama Rao, Karimnagar MLA Gangula Kamalakar and other senior leaders attended the programme.