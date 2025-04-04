Justice league| Telangana HC tells private medical colleges to show leniency on fees

HYDERABAD: The Telangana High Court on Thursday directed private medical colleges and authorities concerned not to insist that the appellants clear their tuition fee to continue attending classes.

A bench of Acting Chief Justice Sujoy Paul and Justice Renuka Yara was hearing a batch of writ appeals challenging a common order dated December 27, 2024, which dismissed writ petitions filed against the exorbitant fee hike for postgraduate medical and dental courses in Telangana for the 2023-2026 block period.

The fee revision under the challenged GOs resulted in tuition fees soaring from Rs 5.8 lakh to Rs 24 lakh per year for management quota seats and from Rs 3.2 lakh to Rs 7.75 lakh per year for convener quota seats.

Senior advocate S Ravi and advocate Sama Sandeep Reddy, representing the appellants, pointed out that in the previous block period (2020-2023), the High Court had allowed colleges to collect only 50% to 60% of the notified fees during the pendency of litigation. In the present case, an interim direction was issued permitting the collection of only 60-70% of the fees.

However, the colleges were now demanding the balance fee from students and barring them from attending classes. After hearing the arguments, the bench directed the colleges to refrain from insisting on the balance fee and to permit students to attend classes. The matter was adjourned for a further hearing in 10 days.