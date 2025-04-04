Lime plaster motif falls off Charminar due to rain in Hyderabad

HYDERABAD: A chunk of lime plaster fell from one of the minarets of the iconic Charminar near the Bhagyalakshmi temple, causing panic among tourists on Thursday. The incident occurred when sudden rains lashed Hyderabad.

Though no injuries were reported as the piece of the structure fell onto the temple’s sheet, the incident raised concerns about the safety of the passersby. Upon receiving information, officials concerned reached the spot to assess the situation.

Speaking to TNIE, Sajjad Shahid, co-convener of the Indian National Trust for Art and Cultural Heritage (INTACH), Hyderabad chapter, said there was no structural damage to the monument.

It is not the first time that such an incident has occurred. A similar incident was reported in 2019 when a large chunk of lime-mortar from the ornamental stucco work detached and fell. The Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) officials at the time said that the portion fell due to the ageing of the lime, coupled with pollution and torrential rainfall. They had also confirmed that the damage was restricted to the lime plaster and no structural damage was sustained.

In 2001, a chunk of lime plaster fell, following which the ASI restored it using brick jelly lime in three layers.

Repairs undertaken in 2021

It may be recalled that the ASI undertook repair work on the 434-year-old Charminar in 2021, as certain portions of the lime plaster on the ceiling had been peeling off.