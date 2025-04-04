Storm in Parliament over tree felling in Kancha Gachibowli

HYDERABAD: The felling of nearly 400 trees on 400 acres of ecologically sensitive land in Kancha Gachibowli near the University of Hyderabad (UoH) sparked heated debates in Parliament on Thursday. BRS MP Vaddiraju Ravi Chandra raised the issue in Rajya Sabha, accusing the Telangana government of ecological destruction, while Congress MPs objected to the discussion during Question Hour.

Condemning the state government’s actions, Union Environment and Forest Minister Bhupender Yadav termed the incident “unfortunate”. He assured the House that the Centre would take appropriate measures and noted that a formal notice had been issued to the Telangana chief secretary and a report sought. Criticising the state’s approach, Yadav remarked, “I don’t understand what enmity the Telangana government has with trees, chopping them down at night using bulldozers and bright lights. Nearly 400 trees have been felled, endangering wildlife in the area.”

Accusing the government of destroying the university’s ecology and lands, Ravi Chandra said UoH students were struggling to protect the valuable environment within the university. “A large number of trees have been cut down, and birds and animals, including peacocks and tortoises, have been killed by the state government,” the BRS MP added.

‘Debt crisis driving land sale’

Meanwhile, BJP MP Konda Vishweshwar Reddy raised the matter in the Lok Sabha during Zero Hour, linking it to Telangana’s fiscal crisis. He accused the previous BRS regime of leaving the state “bankrupt with `8 lakh crore debt” and claimed the current Congress government was “selling ecologically sensitive land” belonging to UoH to make up for the shortfall of funds. “There are 734 species of plants and 220 species of birds. Moreover, the iconic Mushroom Rock and lakes, which are part of the region’s geological heritage, are located in these lands,” he said.