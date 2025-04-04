University of Hyderabad erupts in joy over Supreme Court stay on tree felling at Kancha Gachibowli

HYDERABAD: Hours after University of Hyderabad (UoH) students launched an indefinite hunger strike under the scorching sun, the Supreme Court threw them a lifeline, ordering an immediate stop to tree-cutting at the contentious 400-acre land in Kancha Gachibowli. For the students and campus, where JCBs had roared over birdsong just days earlier, the ruling on Thursday validated a protest against ecological erasure.

Earlier in the day, university students, led by the Students’ Union, had launched an indefinite relay hunger strike. At least 50 students participated in the hunger strike, while over 200 others gathered in support on campus.

The students demanded the immediate withdrawal of all JCBs from the site and an end to the felling of trees as they awaited the apex court’s ruling on the matter.

Later in the day, the Supreme Court ordered a complete halt to all activities on the land until further notice, marking a partial victory for the students, who had been protesting for the past five days.

The hunger strike also garnered support from the Workers’ Union and the non-teaching staff of the university.

Following the SC’s order, the students decided to call off both the protest and the hunger strike. “We have called off the protest and hunger strike as the Supreme Court has ordered a stay on the activities,” said Anamika, a UoH student.

Students described the ruling as a victory for their collective struggle for a just cause and announced plans to hold a victory rally on campus the next day.

Kishan welcomes order

Hyderabad: Union Coal & Mines Minister Kishan Reddy welcomed the Supreme Court’s decision to halt alleged environmental destruction by the Telangana government in Hyderabad’s Kancha Gachibowli area. The BJP state president urged Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy to reconsider his stance and called on the state government to set aside personal egos and comply with the court’s orders.