BJP-MIM to face off for Council seat

HYDERABAD: A fierce contest is shaping up in the Hyderabad Local Authorities MLC elections as the BJP and the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) fielded their candidates on Friday, the last day for filing of nominations.
With the ruling Congress and opposition BRS choosing not to participate, the BJP has set up a face-off with the AIMIM.
The BJP, which is showing increased interest in the local body elections, announced its candidate N Goutam Rao on Friday morning. His nomination was proposed by Union minister and BJP state president G Kishan Reddy and Minister of State for Home Affairs Bandi Sanjay.
According to party sources, the BJP aims to strengthen its presence in the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) and believes it is the only party capable of challenging the AIMIM in the city.
Party leaders allege a covert alliance among the Congress, BRS and AIMIM, claiming that the other two parties stepping aside is a strategic move to clear the way for the AIMIM. They argue that this arrangement undermines the democratic spirit of the elections.
BJP aims to repeat 2020
The BJP is eyeing a repeat of its 2020 GHMC success, where it won 44 seats, giving the party a significant boost in the state. The leadership is now focusing on expanding its influence ahead of the upcoming Assembly elections, buoyed by recent victories in two MLC seats. The current contest is seen as a critical step in that direction.
Sanjay accused the Congress and BRS of forming a “friendly alliance,” pointing to their joint stance during recent discussions on delimitation. He also raised concerns about alleged injustice to the Backward Classes (BCs), claiming that 30 BC candidates were denied opportunities in the last GHMC elections due to AIMIM’s use of BC reservation quotas to secure those seats.
As per sources, there are 112 voters in the Hyderabad Local Authorities constituency. AIMIM has 49 votes, including corporators, MLAs and an MP. The BJP holds 24 votes, consisting of corporators, four MPs and an MLA. The BRS has 25 votes, while the Congress controls 14 votes.
Nominations and election schedule
BJP candidate N Goutam Rao and AIMIM nominee Mirza Riyaz ul Hasan Effendi filed their nominations on Friday, the last date to do so. Two independent candidates—Kante Sayanna and Chalika Chandrasekhar—also submitted nominations. However, as per election rules, each nominee must secure support from at least 10 corporators. Sources suggest that the independent candidates may face rejection when the nominations are scrutinised on April 7. With the BJP in the fray, polling will take place on April 23. The deadline for withdrawal of nominations is April 9, and counting is scheduled for April 25.
Raja Singh’s indirect criticism
Goshamahal MLA and senior BJP leader T Raja Singh made veiled criticisms of the party’s state leadership following the announcement of Goutam Rao’s candidature. He questioned why leadership positions and electoral opportunities are being limited to a select few from specific constituencies. “All posts go to your constituency and your people. Why not give a chance to leaders from other areas?” he said. In a sharp jibe, he added that some leaders who are only known for “cleaning the table of big leaders” are the ones being rewarded. His remarks were widely seen as an attack on internal party favoritism and sycophancy.