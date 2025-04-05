BJP-MIM to face off for Council seat

HYDERABAD: A fierce contest is shaping up in the Hyderabad Local Authorities MLC elections as the BJP and the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) fielded their candidates on Friday, the last day for filing of nominations.

With the ruling Congress and opposition BRS choosing not to participate, the BJP has set up a face-off with the AIMIM.

The BJP, which is showing increased interest in the local body elections, announced its candidate N Goutam Rao on Friday morning. His nomination was proposed by Union minister and BJP state president G Kishan Reddy and Minister of State for Home Affairs Bandi Sanjay.

According to party sources, the BJP aims to strengthen its presence in the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) and believes it is the only party capable of challenging the AIMIM in the city.

Party leaders allege a covert alliance among the Congress, BRS and AIMIM, claiming that the other two parties stepping aside is a strategic move to clear the way for the AIMIM. They argue that this arrangement undermines the democratic spirit of the elections.