Farmers hit as cottonseed prices rise in Telangana

ADILABAD: With the Kharif season approaching, farmers are facing a problem as seed companies have increased cotton seed prices by over Rs 30 per a 450g packet.
This year, the price per packet has increased from Rs 864 to Rs 901, further straining already burdened cultivators amid declining yields and stagnant crop prices.
Farmers and Rythu Sangam leaders allege that the BT cotton (genetically modified) seed committee’s decision to hike prices aligns with the government’s trend of increasing BG-II cotton seed prices annually for the past five years. They argue that since the Cotton Seed Price Control Order, 2015, was enforced in 2016-17, the government has favoured private companies over farmers.
In the erstwhile Adilabad district, cotton is cultivated on about 3.5 lakh hectares annually, requiring nearly 19 lakh seed packets.
Farmers allege that every year, they face issues with spurious cotton seeds. They demand strict action against those selling fake seeds.
They also claim that while cotton seed prices keep increasing annually, crop yields are declining. Despite the rising costs, the price of cotton remains unchanged, adding to their financial burden.
Recently, Mancherial police seized three quintals of spurious cotton seeds meant for sale. Awareness rallies are being conducted with agriculture officials, urging farmers to check ISI standards and obtain purchase receipts before buying seeds.
Public policy expert Donthi Narsimha Reddy, in a letter to Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Chouhan, highlighted that BG-II cotton seed prices have been increasing for the past five years without any transparency. He criticized the government for favouring private companies over farmers, pointing out that since the Cotton Seed Price Control Order, 2015, state governments have lost power over pricing decisions.
Despite 883 approved BT cotton hybrids, authorities have not conducted a performance assessment in over two decades.