Farmers hit as cottonseed prices rise in Telangana

ADILABAD: With the Kharif season approaching, farmers are facing a problem as seed companies have increased cotton seed prices by over Rs 30 per a 450g packet.

This year, the price per packet has increased from Rs 864 to Rs 901, further straining already burdened cultivators amid declining yields and stagnant crop prices.

Farmers and Rythu Sangam leaders allege that the BT cotton (genetically modified) seed committee’s decision to hike prices aligns with the government’s trend of increasing BG-II cotton seed prices annually for the past five years. They argue that since the Cotton Seed Price Control Order, 2015, was enforced in 2016-17, the government has favoured private companies over farmers.

In the erstwhile Adilabad district, cotton is cultivated on about 3.5 lakh hectares annually, requiring nearly 19 lakh seed packets.

Farmers allege that every year, they face issues with spurious cotton seeds. They demand strict action against those selling fake seeds.