Fine rice scheme: No lapses in implementation please, Uttam tells officials

HYDERABAD: Irrigation and Civil Supplies Minister N Uttam Kumar Reddy on Wednesday directed authorities to speed up the distribution of superfine rice to ensure beneficiaries receive it.

Asserting that the scheme was an important milestone in Telangana’s welfare initiatives, Uttam warned against any delay or irregularity in rice supply.

“Strict action will be taken if there are any malpractices. Everything must be done properly,” he said.

The minister reviewed the implementation of the scheme from the Secretariat via video conference with district collectors. Chief Secretary Santhi Kumari was also present.

“This scheme is bringing real improvements in people’s lives. We must make this a historic and inclusive effort,” he said.

Uttam asked officials to ensure proper monitoring, smooth transport, and active participation of public representatives.

He added that Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy would dine with a beneficiary in Bhadrachalam on April 6, the day of Sri Rama Navami. Uttam himself will have dinner with a PDS beneficiary in Suryapet on Friday night.

Uttam urged public representatives to have meals prepared with PDS rice to show their involvement. He described the scheme as an effort to restore dignity to the poor. “This is not just a scheme. It’s a transformational step. Let’s implement it honestly,” he said.