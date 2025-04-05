Government has deep pockets when it comes to creating jobs, says Minister Bhatti

HYDERABAD: Recalling that the state government allocated Rs 9,000 crore for self-employment schemes and also launched the Rajiv Yuva Vikasam scheme, Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka on Friday disclosed that he had never seen a massive allocation for the purpose of self-employment in his entire political career.

Speaking after handing over appointment letters to 112 appointees in the power sector, he said that the government launched a massive self-employment scheme for those who could not get government jobs.

The posts filled include junior assistants, junior plant attendants, office subordinates and housekeeping. The 112 appointees are from families displaced for the Yadadri Thermal Power Plant from Veerlapalem village of Damaracherla mandal in Nalgonda district.

Vikramarka also handed over appointment letters to newly recruited divisional account officers through TGPSC at a programme here on Friday.

He recalled that Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy signed MoUs to secure investments of Rs 1.84 lakh crore during his recent Davos trip. These investments would help to provide jobs to youth in the private sector, he said.Vikramarka called upon the youth to be vigilant about the forces which were trying to obstruct the development works taken up by the Congress government.