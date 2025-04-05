Officials told to make festival memorable for devotees in Bhadrachalam

KHAMMAM: Agriculture Minister Thummala Nageswara Rao instructed officials to make elaborate arrangements for a hassle-free experience for a large number of devotees expected from within the country and abroad for Lord Rama and Sita’s celestial wedding at Ramalayam in Bhadrachalam on April 6.

The wedding will take place from 10.30 am to 12.30 pm and the grand Pattabhishekam will be held on April 7 from 10.30 am to 12.30 pm.

On Friday, the minister held a special meeting at the sub-collector’s office. Speaking during the meeting, he stated that all arrangements for the celebrations have been completed.

He directed the district administration to coordinate and ensure that all duties are carried out efficiently as Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy will present silk clothes and mutyala talambralu on behalf of the state government for the wedding.

For the distribution of talambralu, 80 counters have been set up and for laddus, 19 counters have been arranged, ensuring that at least 1.5 lakh laddus are provided daily to devotees. This year, 200 quintals of talambralu have been prepared in advance to avoid any shortages for the devotees.

As the CM will be participating in the celebrations, arrangements for three helipads were made at different locations, with an additional one at the Tobacco Board.