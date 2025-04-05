Sircilla weaver crafts gold saree for Ram Navami

RAJANNA-SIRCILLA: Veldi Hariprasad, a weaver from Sircilla, has created gold and silk clothes (a saree and shawl) for the celestial wedding at Bhadradri temple during Sri Ram Navami.

Hariprasad spent 10 days weaving the saree, which features images of the Bhadradri temple idols, a conch, and a lotus motif. The names of Hanuman and Garutmanta appear along the border. The entire saree is woven to repeatedly display the verse “Sri Rama Rama Rameti Rame Rame Manorame Sahasranama Tulyam Ramanama Varana” 51 times.

Hariprasad used one gram of gold and silk thread, resulting in a seven-yard saree weighing 800 grams. He has received appreciation for creating rare sarees for deities and has been offering such sarees during Sri Ram Navami for the past three years.

He requested Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy to place orders through the Endowments department to support handloom weavers and provide more opportunities. Hariprasad is known for weaving the ‘Rajanna Siripattu’ saree, which was launched in New Zealand.

Another weaver, Nalla Vijay, produced a saree containing 20 grams of gold, valued at Rs 2.80 lakh. The five-and-a-half-metre saree has been ordered by a businessman from Bellary in Karnataka.