Telangana CM orders policy paper on education

HYDERABAD: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Friday directed the State Education Commission (SEC) to prepare a comprehensive policy paper to improve education.

Chairing a review meeting on Friday, Revanth said the government would allocate necessary funds to establish a better education system in the state. He instructed the SEC to ensure the policy paper reflects ground realities and is implementable.

The CM reviewed shortcomings in the current education system, required reforms and other related matters. He explained steps taken by the government, such as the recruitment of teachers, formation of Amma Adarsha Committees, establishment of Integrated Residential Schools and the Young India Skill University.

Stating that primary education was the key, Revanth directed the SEC to consult various organisations and renowned citizens before drafting the paper.

Education Commission Chairman Akunuri Murali gave a presentation on education policies in different states and countries. Foundation for Democratic Reforms general secretary Jayaprakash Narayan and others were also present.

In a separate meeting with Vice-Chancellors of all universities, the CM instructed them to introduce market-relevant courses. Noting that students from economically weaker rural backgrounds were enrolling in government universities, he directed the V-Cs to ensure these students can compete with their peers in private universities.

He instructed the V-Cs to discontinue outdated courses and introduce new ones. Government universities should not become rehabilitation centres for some professors, Revanth said. He added that the government will provide the required funds.

The CM asked the V-Cs to hold a separate meeting with K Keshava Rao, adviser to the government, and discuss university-related issues and submit a report to the government.