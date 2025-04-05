Telangana HC grants interim stay on LPG customer transfer policy

HYDERABAD: Justice NV Shravan Kumar of the Telangana High Court has granted an interim stay on the operation and implementation of the “Policy on Consumer Transfer - Area of Operation” dated February 21, 2025.

The policy has been announced by public sector oil marketing companies — Indian Oil Corporation Limited, Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited, and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited.

The stay will be effective for three weeks from the date of the order and applies only to the petitioners involved in the case.

The interim relief was granted in response to a writ petition filed by M/s Srinivasa Enterprises, HP Gas Distributors, and 34 other LPG distributors.

The petitioners sought to restrain the oil companies from transferring their existing customers to other distributors under the new policy frameworks titled Policy on Customer Transfer - Market Restructuring and Policy on Customer Transfer - Area of Operation.

During the hearing, the petitioners contended that they are long-standing, authorized LPG distributors who have made substantial investments in infrastructure, manpower, and delivery mechanisms to provide efficient service to customers.

They argued that the new policy, which mandates customer reallocation based on the 2011 census and introduces a refill ceiling and viability limits, severely affects their business operations.

Senior Counsel for the petitioners pointed out that the policy imposes a monthly refill ceiling of 20,000 and a viability limit of 10,000 for cities with a population of 10 lakhs and above.

He emphasized that the existing distributorship agreements do not stipulate any such customer or cylinder limits, making the policy arbitrary and detrimental to existing distributors who have built their customer base over the years.

The Court was informed that a similar policy issued on January 4, 2018, had earlier been quashed by the Bombay High Court in 2019 for being arbitrary. Appeals filed by the oil companies before the Supreme Court did not result in any interim relief for them.