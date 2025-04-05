Telangana mulls ESZ in Kancha Gachibowli land

HYDERABAD: In a significant move aimed at addressing concerns raised by the agitating students of the University of Hyderabad (UoH), the state government is likely to propose declaring the 400 acres of land in Kancha Gachibowli as an Eco-Sensitive Zone (ESZ). The proposal may also extend to include the UoH campus itself, amid growing public outcry over environmental and wildlife conservation.
According to sources, the government is prepared to provide world-class facilities to preserve the wildlife and ecological balance in the region, which is widely regarded as the “lung space” of Hyderabad.
Sources privy to the developments told TNIE that the government is preparing a detailed proposal to be discussed with the UoH administration, the Joint Action Committee (JAC), student delegations, civil society groups, and other stakeholders.
It is noteworthy that Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy has already announced the formation of a ministerial committee to address and resolve the Kancha Gachibowli land issue. The committee includes Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, IT and Industries Minister D Sridhar Babu, and Revenue Minister Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy.
Govt may allot land to UoH in Future City
On Friday, two of the three ministers— Bhatti Vikramarka and Ponguleti Srinivasa Reddy—held a preliminary meeting to deliberate on the proposals to be presented during talks with UoH stakeholders. Sources also revealed that the government is considering allocating a significant portion of land in the proposed “Future City” to the University of Hyderabad for academic expansion.
The plan to declare the disputed 400 acres—and potentially more—as an Eco-Sensitive Zone is seen as a dual-purpose initiative: safeguarding the environment while also proceeding with industrial development in nearby areas. The government is reportedly committed to establishing Information Technology industries in the region, balancing conservation with economic growth.
However, it remains uncertain whether the students protesting the alleged land takeover will accept the proposed compromise. Adding to the complexity of the issue is the ongoing legal scrutiny. Deforestation activities in the area were halted after the Supreme Court took suo motu cognizance of the matter, which currently remains sub judice.
Cops impose restrictions on entry
The Cyberabad police on Friday invoked Section 163 of BNSS (earlier Section 144 CrPC) barring entry of people who do not have work in the 400 acres of land adjacent to the University of Hyderabad at Kancha Gachibowli.
In a release, Madhapur DCP G Vineeth said that the orders were issued in view of the prevailing law and order situation and with an intention to prevent danger to human life and safety and to prevent disturbance of public tranquility as well as to prevent occurrence of riot or an affray or obstruction to any person in his lawful discharge of duty.
FIR against 54 UoH students
Police registered a case under Section 170 of the BNSS against 54 students of the University of Hyderabad for “illegally” protesting against the government in the Kancha Gachibowli land issue.