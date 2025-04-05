Telangana mulls ESZ in Kancha Gachibowli land

Govt may allot land to UoH in Future City

On Friday, two of the three ministers— Bhatti Vikramarka and Ponguleti Srinivasa Reddy—held a preliminary meeting to deliberate on the proposals to be presented during talks with UoH stakeholders. Sources also revealed that the government is considering allocating a significant portion of land in the proposed “Future City” to the University of Hyderabad for academic expansion.

The plan to declare the disputed 400 acres—and potentially more—as an Eco-Sensitive Zone is seen as a dual-purpose initiative: safeguarding the environment while also proceeding with industrial development in nearby areas. The government is reportedly committed to establishing Information Technology industries in the region, balancing conservation with economic growth.

However, it remains uncertain whether the students protesting the alleged land takeover will accept the proposed compromise. Adding to the complexity of the issue is the ongoing legal scrutiny. Deforestation activities in the area were halted after the Supreme Court took suo motu cognizance of the matter, which currently remains sub judice.

Cops impose restrictions on entry

The Cyberabad police on Friday invoked Section 163 of BNSS (earlier Section 144 CrPC) barring entry of people who do not have work in the 400 acres of land adjacent to the University of Hyderabad at Kancha Gachibowli.

In a release, Madhapur DCP G Vineeth said that the orders were issued in view of the prevailing law and order situation and with an intention to prevent danger to human life and safety and to prevent disturbance of public tranquility as well as to prevent occurrence of riot or an affray or obstruction to any person in his lawful discharge of duty.

FIR against 54 UoH students

Police registered a case under Section 170 of the BNSS against 54 students of the University of Hyderabad for “illegally” protesting against the government in the Kancha Gachibowli land issue.