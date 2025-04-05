Telangana to move SC against Andhra Pradesh projects

HYDERABAD: The state government has decided to approach the Supreme Court against two major river interlinking projects proposed by the Andhra Pradesh government — Godavari-Banakacherla Link Scheme, and Rayalaseema Lift Irrigation Scheme (RLIS).
Irrigation Minister N Uttam Kumar Reddy on Friday announced the decision, following a high-level review meeting held at Jala Soudha, maintaining that the Telangana will contest the schemes to safeguard its rightful share in Godavari and Krishna river waters.
“We will not allow AP to divert our rightful share of Godavari and Krishna waters. We are preparing for a strong legal battle. Our case in the Supreme Court will be based on facts, law, and the fundamental rights of the people of Telangana,” he said.
AP irrigation projects violate sharing pact, threaten TG schemes: Minister
At the meeting, Uttam Kumar Reddy reiterated that two irrigation schemes being taken up by AP violated established water-sharing agreements, posing a serious threat to Telangana’s irrigation projects and drinking water requirements.
He stated that the projects were being constructed unilaterally by the neighbouring state without approvals from the appropriate regulatory authorities.
He instructed senior officials to act without delay.
“Works must not be held up due to unnecessary delays. Officials should take prompt decisions,” he said.
The Godavari-Banakacherla Link Project aims to divert 200 TMC water from Godavari at Polavaram to Rayalaseema region in Krishna basin through the Bollapalli reservoir and Banakacherla head regulator. It is a massive project proposed by the Andhra Pradesh government at an estimated cost of `80,112 crore.
Uttam Kumar Reddy said that this project directly violated the Godavari Water Disputes Tribunal (GWDT) Award of 1980, and the Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Act, 2014. He also pointed out that Andhra Pradesh had not secured mandatory clearances from the Central Water Commission (CWC), the Godavari River Management Board (GRMB), the Krishna River Management Board (KRMB), or the Apex Council. He said that the provisions of bifurcation Act cannot be used to override the required statutory approvals and environment safeguards.
Before knocking the doors of the apex court, the government has decided to hold a special meeting with legal experts, standing counsels of the Irrigation department, and the advocate general to chalk out the strategy to file a petition in the Supreme Court.
The minister said that the Expert Appraisal Committee (EAC) of the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change (MoEF&CC) ruled in February that Andhra Pradesh must restore the Rayalaseema Lift Irrigation Scheme (RLIS) site to its pre-construction stage.
He said that EAC asked AP to provide photographic evidence, details of restoration, and timelines before reapplying for environmental clearance. He noted that Andhra Pradesh was continuing to pursue the project through other means.
“The Telangana government would not remain a silent spectator and would raise the issue in the Supreme Court to prevent any illegal construction or diversion of water,” he said.
Uttam also raised concern over the safety of Bhadrachalam, a major temple town located along the Godavari river. He said the large-scale diversion of floodwaters from Polavaram to Rayalaseema could affect the natural flood pattern downstream and put the temple town at risk. “We are taking proactive measures to ensure that Bhadrachalam is protected from any adverse impact due to changes in the Godavari’s flow,” he said.