Telangana to move SC against Andhra Pradesh projects

AP irrigation projects violate sharing pact, threaten TG schemes: Minister

At the meeting, Uttam Kumar Reddy reiterated that two irrigation schemes being taken up by AP violated established water-sharing agreements, posing a serious threat to Telangana’s irrigation projects and drinking water requirements.

He stated that the projects were being constructed unilaterally by the neighbouring state without approvals from the appropriate regulatory authorities.

He instructed senior officials to act without delay.

“Works must not be held up due to unnecessary delays. Officials should take prompt decisions,” he said.

The Godavari-Banakacherla Link Project aims to divert 200 TMC water from Godavari at Polavaram to Rayalaseema region in Krishna basin through the Bollapalli reservoir and Banakacherla head regulator. It is a massive project proposed by the Andhra Pradesh government at an estimated cost of `80,112 crore.

Uttam Kumar Reddy said that this project directly violated the Godavari Water Disputes Tribunal (GWDT) Award of 1980, and the Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Act, 2014. He also pointed out that Andhra Pradesh had not secured mandatory clearances from the Central Water Commission (CWC), the Godavari River Management Board (GRMB), the Krishna River Management Board (KRMB), or the Apex Council. He said that the provisions of bifurcation Act cannot be used to override the required statutory approvals and environment safeguards.