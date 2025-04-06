Farm tech takes feminist flight in Sangareddy fields

SANGAREDDY: Gone are the days when drones were a “boys’ club” in Sangareddy. Under District Collector Valluru Kranthi’s push, many women are turning farm tech into a feminist frontier. These SHG members, once dependent on daily wages, now pilot drones to spray fields faster and cheaper, cutting labor costs by 80% and proving rural women can master cutting-edge tools. Locals say these sky warriors aren’t just aiding farmers — they’re sowing seeds of a new agrarian economy where women hold the controls.

This initiative began with a group of women from various SHGs stepping up to learn drone technology. What started as a bold choice is now a movement. Trained meticulously over nine days in Jogipet, 53 women were taught everything from drone controls and flying regulations to altitude management and the technicalities of fertiliser and pesticide spraying.

With rising labour costs and a shortage of field hands, farmers have increasingly turned to drone technology for precision agriculture. Enter these trained women, who can now cover up to 50 acres in just five hours, three hours in the morning and two in the evening.