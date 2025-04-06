Habitual offender held in Telangana, 91 grams of gold recovered

NIZAMABAD: Police arrested a habitual offender and recovered 91 grams of gold ornaments on Saturday. He was sent to judicial remand.

The accused was identified as Namdev alias Gyaneshwar, a native of Karla village of Maharashtra. According to Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP), L Raja Venkat Reddy, the investigation began after the accused had committed a house burglary in Madapur under Makloor Police Station limits on 5 March.

The police detained Namdev who looked suspicious during a vehicle check at the Chekka area in Manik Bandar. The accused later disclosed his identity and confessed to his crimes.

He stole 65 grams of gold in Madapur and 26 grams of gold from two houses in Ilapur and Velmal villages. The accused had earlier committed several thefts under Jakranpally, Balkonda, Velpur police stations and was sent to jail for six months. But following his release in March, he again began committing offences.

The ACP appreciated Nizamabad North Circle Inspector (CI) B Srinivas and Makloor Police Sub Inspector M Rajasekhar for arresting the accused with the help of technology.