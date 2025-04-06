Leadership traits must be nurtured in students from school level: Minister Sridhar Babu

HYDERABAD: Leadership qualities should be cultivated in students from school level, as this helps develop socially conscious and responsible leaders, said IT Minister Duddilla Sridhar Babu. He was speaking at the “Leadership Day - 2025” event held at Glendale Academy, Sun City, on Saturday.

The minister highlighted the role schools play in shaping individuals’ character and personality. He urged parents and teachers to support children in identifying and developing their natural talents, stressing that life is not limited to academic scores.

He noted that every child is unique and warned against the pressure created by comparisons. Quoting Dr APJ Abdul Kalam, he encouraged students to set ambitious goals early and pursue them with commitment.

Pointing to the fast-paced technological changes, he called for fostering creativity and innovation in education. He also reaffirmed the government’s efforts to equip public school students with the confidence and skills needed to excel in various fields.

The event was attended by GSJ Deputy Country Director Avneesh Singh, Glendale Group Director Meenu Saluja, life coach and mentor Kannan, and others.