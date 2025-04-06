MP Ravi alleges North Indian students at UoH of 'running false propaganda'

HYDERABAD: Congress MP Mallu Ravi sparked a controversy on Saturday by stating that North Indian students of the University of Hyderabad (UoH) were running “false propaganda” over the 400 acres of land at Kancha Gachibowli as they are jealous of development activities after the state government assumed control of the land. He said the government will file cases against them.

“Students from North Indian states like Gujarat at the University of Hyderabad are jealous of development activities in the state and have launched false propaganda,” Ravi stated.

He was addressing a press conference at the Congress state headquarters, Gandhi Bhavan, where he also said the UoH will be relocated to the proposed Fourth City with allocation of land and funds. Ravi also stated that the government plans to convert the existing UoH land into an eco-park, as reported in the media.