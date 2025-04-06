Telangana CM orders judicial probe into AI images, videos of Kancha Gachibowli

HYDERABAD: Expressing concern over the circulation of Artificial Intelligence (AI)-generated videos and photographs and the spread of false information on social media regarding 400 acres of land in Kancha Gachibowli, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy instructed officials to request that the court investigate the creation of misleading AI content. The chief minister also directed officials to strengthen the state’s cybercrime department to prevent such incidents from recurring. He also advised mobilising advanced forensic hardware and software tools to detect AI-generated fake content.
On Saturday, the chief minister chaired a review meeting at the Secretariat regarding court cases related to the Kancha Gachibowli lands with his Cabinet colleagues Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, D Anasuya and Ponguleti Srinivasa Reddy, Chief Secretary Santhi Kumari, DGP Jitender, PCCF RM Dobriyal, TGIIC MD Vishnuvardhan Reddy and officials.
Officials informed the CM that although many projects have been constructed over the past 25 years in Survey No. 25 lands (Kancha Gachibowli)—including ISB, Gachibowli Stadium, IIIT, private buildings, residential apartments and UoH buildings—no disputes arose. They noted that issues such as wildlife conservation or environmental destruction were not raised at that time.
Officials opined that the current controversy has triggered national debate, as some individuals created videos and images using AI to make fabricated content appear authentic and circulated these widely on social media.
Police officials told the CM that audio clips of peacocks’ cries and fake visuals of deer allegedly injured by bulldozers had been fabricated.
They stated that well-known personalities from various fields unintentionally contributed to the spread of misinformation by believing the content to be genuine and sharing it on social media.
The meeting noted that Union Minister G Kishan Reddy, former minister G Jagadish Reddy, social media influencer Dhruv Rathee as well as film celebrities John Abraham, Dia Mirza and Raveena Tandon had all shared AI-generated fake images and videos, thereby spreading misinformation.
Officials said that journalist Sumit Jha, who first posted the fake video, later deleted his post and apologised shortly after. However, other public figures continued to share the same content.