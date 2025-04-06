Telangana HC rejects plea to get Manikonda lands registered

Justice NV Shravan Kumar of the Telangana High Court has dismissed a writ petition filed by Janachaitanya Housing Pvt Ltd challenging the refusal by the Serilingampally sub-registrar to register three sale deeds pertaining to land in Survey No. 250 of Manikonda Jagir, Gandipet mandal in Rangareddy district.

The petitioner had approached the high court seeking a direction to set aside the sub-registrar’s refusal orders dated January 21, 2025, pertaining to sale deeds bearing document numbers 471, 472 and 473, which were pending as of December 13, 2024.

Senior counsel Vedula Venkata Ramana, appearing for Janachaitanya, contended that the refusal orders violated the judgment delivered by the Supreme Court in State of Andhra Pradesh v. AP State Waqf Board and others. In that ruling, the apex court held that land in Manikonda Jagir was not Waqf property. Counsel asserted that, therefore, there was no legal impediment to registering the sale deeds, especially since there was no gazette notification declaring the land as Waqf property.