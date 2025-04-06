Telangana HC rejects plea to get Manikonda lands registered

Justice NV Shravan Kumar of the Telangana High Court has dismissed a writ petition filed by Janachaitanya Housing Pvt Ltd challenging the refusal by the Serilingampally sub-registrar to register three sale deeds pertaining to land in Survey No. 250 of Manikonda Jagir, Gandipet mandal in Rangareddy district.
The petitioner had approached the high court seeking a direction to set aside the sub-registrar’s refusal orders dated January 21, 2025, pertaining to sale deeds bearing document numbers 471, 472 and 473, which were pending as of December 13, 2024.
Senior counsel Vedula Venkata Ramana, appearing for Janachaitanya, contended that the refusal orders violated the judgment delivered by the Supreme Court in State of Andhra Pradesh v. AP State Waqf Board and others. In that ruling, the apex court held that land in Manikonda Jagir was not Waqf property. Counsel asserted that, therefore, there was no legal impediment to registering the sale deeds, especially since there was no gazette notification declaring the land as Waqf property.
However, the high court did not find merit in the argument. Justice Shravan Kumar, in his detailed judgment, held that the petitioner had failed to establish any legal right or title over the subject land. The judge noted that the petitioner had not submitted any original title document or sale deed in support of their claim. Although there were references to the sale deeds of their vendors, such references were deemed insufficient to prove ownership.
The court further observed that following the Supreme Court’s decision and the quashing of the errata notification dated March 13, 2006 — in which the petitioner’s claim was considered — the petitioner’s assertions were “misconceived” and could not be accepted.
“The petitioner being a private party has no right or interest over the subject property,” the court remarked, concluding that the writ petition was not maintainable under Article 226 of the Constitution. The Assistant Government Pleader, appearing for the respondents, supported the sub-registrar’s refusal orders and submitted written instructions dated February 17, 2025.