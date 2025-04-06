Telangana invites Latin American and Caribbean delegates to invest

HYDERABAD: IT and Industries Minister D Sridhar Babu on Saturday urged delegates from Latin American and Caribbean nations to encourage their local industrialists to invest in Telangana, citing the state’s investor-friendly ecosystem and proactive policies.

Speaking as the chief guest at the second edition of the India-Latin America and Caribbean Countries Business Conclave, organised by the Global India Business Forum (GIBF) at Park Hyatt in Banjara Hills, the minister highlighted the state’s competitive advantages and incentives for industrial development.

He noted that trade policies under former US President Donald Trump, particularly tariff impositions on several countries, have indirectly benefited India by redirecting global investment interest. “In the current global scenario, many industrialists are turning their attention toward India,” he said, adding that Telangana is strategically positioning itself to attract a significant share of these investments.