Telangana invites Latin American and Caribbean delegates to invest

HYDERABAD: IT and Industries Minister D Sridhar Babu on Saturday urged delegates from Latin American and Caribbean nations to encourage their local industrialists to invest in Telangana, citing the state’s investor-friendly ecosystem and proactive policies.
Speaking as the chief guest at the second edition of the India-Latin America and Caribbean Countries Business Conclave, organised by the Global India Business Forum (GIBF) at Park Hyatt in Banjara Hills, the minister highlighted the state’s competitive advantages and incentives for industrial development.
He noted that trade policies under former US President Donald Trump, particularly tariff impositions on several countries, have indirectly benefited India by redirecting global investment interest. “In the current global scenario, many industrialists are turning their attention toward India,” he said, adding that Telangana is strategically positioning itself to attract a significant share of these investments.
The minister emphasised the state’s focus on empowering MSMEs through a dedicated policy aimed at enhancing their global competitiveness. He assured that the government would provide comprehensive support to all investors entering Telangana.
He also revealed that six international firms, including three Korean companies, have expressed interest in investing in the National Investment and Manufacturing Zone (NIMZ) at Zaheerabad. The state is further encouraging industrial growth in Tier-II and Tier-II cities and placing special emphasis on agro-processing industries to help farmers become successful entrepreneurs.
Sridhar Babu underscored the cultural and economic synergies between Telangana and the Latin American and Caribbean nations, inviting deeper collaboration. The event was attended by GIBF representatives including Joshi, Chakravarthy, and Seetharam, among others.