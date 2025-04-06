Telangana local body polls in June, hints Minister Ponnam

HYDERABAD: Transport Minister Ponnam Prabhakar on Saturday said that the local body elections would be completed by June. He made these remarks during a meeting with Youth Congress leaders, which was attended by TPCC chief B Mahesh Kumar Goud and AICC secretaries Ch Vamshi Chand Reddy and PC Vishnunath.

Prabhakar asked the Youth Congress leaders to put up a strong fight against the Opposition, as the party would be giving tickets under the Youth Congress quota.

TPCC chief B Mahesh Kumar Goud expressed displeasure over the functioning of the Youth Congress, stating that it was not performing as expected in propagating the Congress government’s achievements and countering the narratives of the Opposition, particularly on social media platforms.

He advised the Youth Congress and NSUI wings to focus on social media in addition to engaging with the public. Mahesh said that everyone gets opportunities in the party.