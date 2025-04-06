Thousands of devotees witness Sri Sita Rama Kalyanam at Bhadrachalam

BHADRACHALAM: Braving the scorching heart, thousands of devotees witnessed Sri Sita Rama Kalyanam, the celestial marriage, at Bhadrachalam on April 6.
Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy presented silk clothes and Mutyala Talambralu to the deities. The marriage was held amid religious fervour and pageantry at the Mithila stadium in Bhadrachalam in Bhadradri-Kothagudem district.
Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka and others attended the marriage.
The priests performed the Kalyanam at Abhijit Lagna, exactly at 12 noon.
The temple authorities made special arrangements for the distribution of talambralu (sacred rice) and laddu prasadams.
Rama Pattabhishekam (coronation) will be performed in the temple on April 7. Later, the Chief Minister had lunch at the residence of B Srinivas, who recently got a fine variety of rice (Sanna Biyyam) through the public distribution system in Sarapaka in the district.
Meanwhile, Sri Ram Navami Shobha Yatra procession started in Hyderabad from the Sitarambagh temple, and it will conclude in the evening at Hanuman Vyamshala, Sultan Bazar.
Tight security arrangements have been made with around 20,000 police personnel for the 6.3-km-long Shobha yatra.
At Sri Rajajeswara Swamy temple in Vemulawda, the transgenders married Lord Shiva. The Sita Rama Kalyanam was also performed at another famous temple Sri Sita Rama Chadnra Swamy Devasthanam in Ellandakunta in Karimnagar district.