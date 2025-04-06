Thousands of devotees witness Sri Sita Rama Kalyanam at Bhadrachalam

BHADRACHALAM: Braving the scorching heart, thousands of devotees witnessed Sri Sita Rama Kalyanam, the celestial marriage, at Bhadrachalam on April 6.

Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy presented silk clothes and Mutyala Talambralu to the deities. The marriage was held amid religious fervour and pageantry at the Mithila stadium in Bhadrachalam in Bhadradri-Kothagudem district.

Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka and others attended the marriage.

The priests performed the Kalyanam at Abhijit Lagna, exactly at 12 noon.

The temple authorities made special arrangements for the distribution of talambralu (sacred rice) and laddu prasadams.