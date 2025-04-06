Turning pain into purpose: Andhra youth campaigns for organ donation, organic agriculture

HYDERABAD: At only 25, the body of this Nagarkurnool resident bears a scar — a reminder of the day he gifted 70% of his liver to save his brother-in-law. But scars tell only half his story. The National Youth Award winner, Telangana’s sole recipient this year, has spent 13 years stitching hope into the social fabric: feeding the hungry, teaching farmers and fighting for ‘liquor-free’ spaces near libraries. From losing his parents to becoming a rebel against apathy, Shiva Kumar Gudlanaram’s life screams a quiet truth: the greatest harvests grow from the seeds of sacrifice.
Raised by his sister Parvathi and brother-in-law Durga Prasad after losing his father Narayana to diabetes and his mother Nagamani to high blood pressure, Shiva chose service over sorrow early on. In Class 5, he and a group of friends formed the ‘Swami Vivekananda Seva Brundam’, marking the beginning of a lifelong commitment to society.
Over the past 13 years, Shiva has spearheaded several grassroots initiatives: distributing leftover food from weddings and events to the poor, collecting and donating clothes to the underprivileged and supporting co-curricular programmes in government schools.
But one of his most remarkable contributions lies in the field of organ donation awareness. Shiva has organised numerous camps across rural Telangana, educating people about the life-saving potential of organ donation. In a deeply personal act, he donated 70% of his liver to save his brother-in-law, who was battling terminal liver cirrhosis — a gesture that not only saved a life but inspired many to pledge their organs for the greater good.
Runs a YouTube channel
An agriculture graduate with a passion for the land, Shiva has also extended his efforts to empower farmers. Through his YouTube channel, Shiva Agri Clinic and extensive travel across India, he has explored sustainable farming practices and championed natural and organic agriculture. His training sessions and farmer interaction programmes have helped bridge knowledge gaps and promote eco-friendly cultivation methods in Telangana.
Shiva’s activism goes beyond rural reform. In a bold civic initiative, he protested against the presence of two liquor shops located directly opposite a public library in Kalwakurthy — a disturbing sight for students and young minds. After repeated petitions to authorities went unanswered, Shiva staged a symbolic protest by sitting outside the collector’s office with a book in one hand and liquor bottles in front of him. The powerful image went viral, forcing officials to act — both wine shops were eventually shut down.
Shiva has also worked to promote key Union government schemes such as Atmanirbhar Bharat, Beti Bachao Beti Padhao and the Sukanya Samriddhi Yojana.
In an age where public life is often marked by apathy or self-interest, Shiva’s life stands out as a rare story of empathy, courage, and unwavering commitment to social good. His journey is not just inspirational — it is a call to action for young India, proving that when the will to serve is strong, age is no barrier.