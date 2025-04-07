Adilabad irrigation projects near dead storage levels; Ryots on edge

ADILABAD: With temperatures soaring and water sources depleting, several irrigation projects in the erstwhile Adilabad district are nearing dead storage levels, triggering concern among farmers and officials alike.

The Kadam Project is particularly affected, with water levels dropping to 3.766 tmcft—barely above its dead storage level of 3 tmcft. The project’s full reservoir level (FRL) is 7.603 tmcft.

Due to heavy siltation, officials are struggling to accurately assess the remaining usable water.

Last year on the same date, the reservoir held 2.817 tmcft.

The Sri Pada Yellampalli Project, which supplies drinking water to Hyderabad, has also seen a sharp decline in water levels. Currently, the water levels stand at 9.3778 tmcft, as against its FRL of 20 tmcft. Officials are exploring alternative sources to meet drinking water needs.