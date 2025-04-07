BJP lacks numbers to win: Telangana Minister Ponnam

HYDERABAD: Transport Minister Ponnam Prabhakar has alleged that though the numbers are not in its favour, the BJP has decided to field a candidate in the Hyderabad local bodies MLC election as part of its secret understanding with the Opposition BRS.

In a statement issued here on Sunday, Prabhakar said that the BJP, which has just 27 out of a total of 112 votes, fielded the candidate with the support of the BRS, which has 23 votes. The minister wondered how the BJP would even win the election when it lacks the required strength.

“Will the BRS extend support to the BJP? Has the BJP filed a nomination as part of its understanding with the BRS? If there is no secret understanding between the BJP and BRS, will the BJP depend on cross-voting?” he asked.

He said that the Congress has not entered the fray as it doesn’t have enough strength. “The Congress will remain neutral in this election. We’ll not support any party,” he added.

He alleged that the BJP and BRS also colluded in the recently held graduates’ and teachers’ MLC elections.