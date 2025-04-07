CSIR to organise startup conclave 2025 on April 22, 23 in Hyderabad

HYDERABAD: City-based CSIR laboratories will jointly organise Startup Conclave 2025 on April 22–23, aiming to foster collaboration between research institutions and startups, and promote entrepreneurship across India. The event will be hosted by CSIR-IICT, CSIR-NGRI, and CSIR-CCMB.

The decision was finalised during a review meeting with Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Science & Technology, Dr Jitendra Singh. Present at the meeting were Dr D Srinivasa Reddy (Director, CSIR-IICT), Dr Prakash Kumar (Director, CSIR-NGRI), and Dr Vinay Nandicoori (Director, CSIR-CCMB).

The minister commended the CSIR institutions for their significant contributions to drug discovery, genetic diagnostics, and the development of cost-effective Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (APIs). Srinivasa Reddy briefed Singh on CSIR-IICT’s pioneering efforts to advance India’s chemical and pharmaceutical industries.

CSIR-IICT has also developed safer, more effective agrochemicals and achieved breakthroughs in catalysis, creating innovative catalysts for hydrogenation, oxidation, and polymerisation processes vital to industrial applications.

The institute is actively engaged in research on diseases such as tuberculosis and encephalitis, and has launched India’s first Rare Disease Registry to enhance understanding of the genetic basis of uncommon disorders.

Through its Atal Incubation Centre (AIC-CCMB), CSIR-CCMB has supported over 160 biotech startups focused on healthcare, agriculture, and environmental sustainability. In conservation science, CCMB continues to lead genetic studies of endangered species like tigers and olive ridley turtles, and plays a key role in wildlife forensics to combat illegal poaching and trade.