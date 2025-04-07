Hyderabad Dialogues| Class 9 student among space startup’s first customers: TakeMe2Space founder Ronak

How did you get into satellites and space?

My first startup was acquired by Reliance in 2019. I was then looking at what to do. Space caught my attention because I believe humans are definitely going to become a space-faring species. Back in the day, launch costs used to be USD 1 million per kg. They came down to USD 45,000 per kg with Falcon 1, then to USD 6,600 per kg with Falcon 9. It is projected to go down to USD 600 per kg with Starship. Since rocket costs are reducing so much, I was keen to see what we can do with satellites.

Around 95% of the satellite industry is earth observation: you put cameras in orbit, take pictures and download them. And you have communication, like our INSAT satellites or Starlink. And the customers mostly are defence, the GIS industry and so on. So I wanted to see what we could do.

And I have a bias towards computer science because I've been a coder throughout. When I was looking at a satellite, it looked like a computer. It has a computing capacity, power generating capacity and it has certain sensors around it. So if you could put an array of computers in space at a very low cost, what are the new business models that can evolve?

As an engineer, I'd made some capital, I know how to write code. The core IP needs to be built with my own hands. I don't like working with somebody else or outsourcing it and then building their IP. So I started building a satellite, literally everything we did was built from my house in Gandipet. For satellite assembly, there's a clean room in the house.

We saw your daughter helping you.

Yes, that's why my satellite is called MOI-1, MOI-2. I asked ChatGPT: “My daughter is Moira, this is what I'm doing, what should my satellite be called?” Hence the name ‘My Orbital Infrastructure’ sort of emerged.

What goes into building a satellite? You have so many components.

True. I definitely did not know the complexity of what I was getting into. As an entrepreneur, you have to be stupid. If you're very knowledgeable, you won't attempt such a problem statement. None of us have been to space ever. When you read a research paper, let's say, orientation control of a satellite, how will you tilt the satellite? There are thousands of research papers and nobody tells you what the right answer is. Now, after four years, we are at a stage where we have indigenised all satellite hardware. That is exactly what drives my revenue today. All the satellite components that we have developed, that is what other satellite companies buy from us.