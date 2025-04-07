Lite byte: Retirement blues, reappointment hues

A senior state government official, nearing retirement, is said to be eyeing a coveted nominated post. By the time of hanging up the boots, the bureaucrat would cross the age threshold of 60, which could technically make the babu ineligible. Further, the government hasn’t exactly been warm to the idea of rehiring retired officers in any capacity lately. The fate of that dream post is hanging in suspense.

Hurry hath its reasons

The state government recently appointed a former MLA as the new chairperson of the Telangana State Commission for Protection of Child Rights — along with six other members. Immediately after GO RT No 45 dated April 3, the members including the chairperson were asked to assume office immediately. The directive, reportedly, came from one of the highest offices in the state machinery. Why the hurry? Speculation is rife. Is this perhaps connected to a case coming up in court?