Moderate to light rains at isolated places in Telangana

HYDERABAD: The state will experience light to moderate rains or thundershowers at isolated places in the week ahead.

According to the India Meteorological Department, the north-south trough from north Madhya Maharashtra to north Tamil Nadu now runs from Marathwada to south Tamil Nadu across interior Karnataka at 0.9 km above mean sea level, owing to which isolated places will experience rains.

However, maximum temperatures will gradually rise by 2–3 degrees Celsius in the next three days, crossing the 40-degree Celsius mark.

As of Sunday, the highest maximum temperature in the state was recorded at 40.7 degrees Celsius in Mancherial, while in the city it was 39.6 degrees Celsius at Musheerabad.

For the next 48 hours, the city will experience partly cloudy skies. Hazy conditions are very likely to prevail during the morning hours. Maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to be around 38 degrees Celsius and 26 degrees Celsius respectively.