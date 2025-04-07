Shobha Yatra concludes peacefully in Hyderabad

HYDERABAD: Amid chants of Jai Shri Ram, thousands of devotees from across the city took part in the Sri Ram Navami Shobha Yatra on Sunday to mark the auspicious occasion.

The main procession began at the Seetharambagh temple in Asif Nagar and concluded at Hanuman Vyamshala in Sultan Bazar, covering a distance of around 6.5 km. The Yatra passed through key areas including Mangalhat, Begum Bazar Chhatri, Gowliguda Kaman, Gurudwara, Putli Bowli Chowrasta, and Koti.

Hyderabad City Police Commissioner C V Anand personally monitored the entire route from the morning, coordinating with the Sri Rama Navami Utsav Committee to ensure an early start to the procession. He also reviewed real-time updates through drone surveillance and CCTV feeds, issuing directions to field-level officers via radio and WhatsApp groups.

Approximately 20,000 police personnel were deployed across the city to ensure smooth conduct of the Yatra.